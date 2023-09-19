Come see our new improvements!! Sprawling home on a large corner lot. Partially remodeled with great bones. Open concept living provides so much light in the living, dining and kitchen great room. Kitchen has a large breakfast nook, custom cabinets, counter tops. Breakfast bar can seat 7 people and newer appliances! Main floor laundry and a half bath is located just off the kitchen. All the bedrooms are generous in size. Master suite has so much potential to be customize to fit your needs! Lots of storage space! Large back yard with covered patio. Bring All Offers!
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $499,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome to the Broadway Bungalow. Located near the heart of Red Lodge, Montana. This delightful two bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow offers the …
Have you been looking for that little piece of Montana to call home? Farm? Raise Livestock? Raise a Family? Or, Build your Dream Home? The opp…
Double wide 3 Bedroom 2 Bath manufactured home in Shiloh Village Estates. Large Kitchen with Solid Surface Counters and Island opening to a sp…
Incredible one of a kind home w/a 12+-car shop/barndominium sitting on 6.6 acres located between Billings & Red Lodge. Home sits on Rock C…
Enjoy life in this charming, centrally located home. Recent updates include the kitchen featuring newer cabinets and appliances. The recently …