Come see our new improvements!! Sprawling home on a large corner lot. Partially remodeled with great bones. Open concept living provides so much light in the living, dining and kitchen great room. Kitchen has a large breakfast nook, custom cabinets, counter tops. Breakfast bar can seat 7 people and newer appliances! Main floor laundry and a half bath is located just off the kitchen. All the bedrooms are generous in size. Master suite has so much potential to be customize to fit your needs! Lots of storage space! Large back yard with covered patio. Bring All Offers!