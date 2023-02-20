Cozy, comfortable and convenient! This home has over 2900 sq feet that occupies 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in the heart of Billings Heights. But wait! There's more! It also sits on nearly a 1/2 acre! The house boasts 3 living rooms, 2 of which each have a fireplace, and one that offers walkout accessibility to the backyard. Let your imagination run wild with the possibilities! You can easily add more bedrooms, home office space, a home gym, crafting area, home theater and even game room. The covered deck alone offers peace and quiet, not to mention shade on those hot summer evenings. Perfect for gatherings anytime of the year. Additional off-street parking for toys, an RV or even to play a friendly game of basketball with the neighbors. Lush grass and mature trees line the backyard. This entire property feels like home the second you arrive!
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $499,900
