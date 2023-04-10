2 story home with views of the Rimrocks built by Williams Homes. Enter this home to a spacious entry surrounded by 8ft doors leading to naturally lit open living spaces. Beautiful kitchen with quartz counter tops, open living room with fireplace and oversized slider leading to the fully landscaped backyard. 1 Bedroom and 1 bathroom complete the main level. In the upper level you will find the primary suite with large closet and attached private bath with tile shower, 2 additional bedrooms a 2nd living space and spacious laundry room. Attached 3 car garage, fully fenced and landscaped. Call today!