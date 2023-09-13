First time on the market since it was built in 1939, the Arnold Graf House is on the Montana Registry for Historic homes. Nestled in one of Billings' most coveted neighborhoods, close to hospitals, colleges, shopping, and schools. Mr Graf thoughtfully built this charming home with larger-than-expected bedrooms, cove living room ceiling, beautiful masonry inside and out, cedar-lined closets, custom built-ins, and storage throughout. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, with the potential for another bedroom or two in the unfinished attic space. At the back of the two car garage is a large work/storage area. The large attic above the garage provides a perfect place for a game room, studio, or additional storage. Really a must-see home to appreciate the beautiful craftsmanship.