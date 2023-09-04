Billings Home & Horse Property with Shop & Water Rights only 5+/- miles from city limits! Charming 1913 Craftsman Home on 10 fenced acres with beautiful handcrafted woodwork you don't find anymore, built in maple buffet, dining room ceiling beams & french doors to sun room and beyond. Includes 32 x 40 Shop, Double Car Garage, Single Car Garage/Carport plus Tack Shed/Chicken Coop. Wonderful horse property/mini ranchette, Billings Canal runs through property & includes water right for irrigating. No HOA, no known covenants. Lower pasture can be irrigated, upper pasture is dryland pasture/grass hay. Above ground yard sprinkler system/pump included. Newer roof on house & garages. New Whole House Water Filtration, Water Softener and Reverse Osmosis System recently installed on good yielding well. New Septic Tank and Drain Field installed in June 2023. Call LA for appt. and more info.