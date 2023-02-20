Welcome home to this beautiful west end new construction! This home has main level living with the master bedroom, laundry and an office all on the first floor. The upstairs offers an additional family room, two bedrooms and a bathroom. The kitchen provides a large island, lots of cabinet space, gas range, and hard surface counter tops. The main living room and dining have lots of windows and natural light with gas fireplace centerpiece and a sliding door with walk out access . Master bedroom has double sinks with tub, large walk in closet, and tiled shower. This new construction home is going to be ready for move in by the end of February.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $649,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Home with a View Bordering 640 Acres of State Land! Great Ranch style home with 360 degree views of the Beartooth Mountains, Crazy Mountains, …
This rare property has 5.52 Acres/ 240,451 square feet of land you could build something on with Direct I90 Visibility East and West as well a…
Alpine Basin is a new resort community in Red Lodge! Nestled in just minutes from town, these homes feature fine finishes, open floorplans &am…
Hard to find sizable horse property near town. 134+ acres with a beautifully crafted genuine log cabin in a very private setting about 2 miles…
ROOM FOR YOUR HORSES & DOGS! Never before on the market, this private 1913 Craftsman Home on 10 fenced acres has beautiful woodwork, built…