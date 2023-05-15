Billings Horse Property with Water Rights only 5+/- miles from city limits! Charming 1913 Craftsman Home on 10 fenced acres with beautiful handcrafted woodwork you don't find anymore, built in maple buffet, dining room ceiling beams & french doors to sun room and beyond. Includes 32 x 40 Shop, Double Car Garage, Single Car Garage/Carport plus Tack Shed/Chicken Coop. Wonderful horse property/mini ranchette with no covenants or restrictions, Billings Canal runs through property & includes water right for irrigating. Lower pasture can be irrigated, upper pasture is dryland pasture/grass hay. Above ground yard sprinkler system/pump included. May not go FHA/VA because of deferred maintenance. Newer roof on house & garages. New Whole House Water Filtration, Water Softener and Reverse Osmosis System recently installed on good yielding well. New Septic Tank coming in May. Call LA for appt.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $649,900
