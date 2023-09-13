Beautiful Poet’s Street home.Gourmet kitchen with double oven;high-end appliances.Grand vaulted living room that leads to a sunroom and out to a composite deck with a fenced pool area; a Mudroom as you enter from garage.Upstairs, the huge primary has a walk-in closet and a spacious on-suite with oversized tub. Plus two additional bedrooms.Fully finished basement with re done bath. Family room, bonus room and additional bedroom in the basement. This house has the classic feel of the area.Pool has been redone and has a brand new pool heater 3 air conditioning units and 2 hot water heaters with recirculating for fast hot water. Large lot with a fully fenced backyard, mature landscaping and your own greenhouse make this a unique find with tons of character, extra garage in rear for storage.Home Warranty included.Buyer to receive doorbell of their choice. Agent is part owner in the property.