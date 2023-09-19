Stunning mid century home! Gorgeous timbered vaulted ceilings. Huge open living room with floor to ceiling windows and automatic blinds, a cozy rock wood burning fireplace and an amazing view. Enjoy the fantastic indoor 20 ft. pool, jacuzzi tub and sauna which lead to the outdoor patio for entertaining, or, to the indoor sitting room with cozy gas fireplace. Home updated with Corian showers and countertops. Master bedroom boasts 5 double closets, a separate dressing area, double vanities and full bathroom with steam room. Kitchen features Corian countertops, original mahogany cabinetry and a bar area, leading into an additional sunroom. Two laundry rooms with washer and dryers included. Two car oversized garage with pebble rocked finished floor and 3 windows. Large front patio with wrought iron fencing. Walk into instant equity priced $10,000 below recent appraised value. LOCK ALL DOORS!