Take a look inside this 1913 Craftsman Home on 10 fenced acres with so much beautiful handcrafted woodwork, built in maple buffet, dining room ceiling beams & french doors to sun room and beyond. Also includes 1280SF Shop, dbl car garage, sgl garage/carport plus shed/chicken coop. This historic home was moved from 24th Ave. up Zimmerman Trail in 1974 to where it now sits on a walk out basement, ready for your personal touches. Wonderful horse/animal property, no covenants or restrictions, Billings Canal runs through property & includes water right for irrigating. Lower pasture can be irrigated, upper pasture is dryland pasture/grass hay. Above ground yard sprinkler system/pump included. Home & outbuildings are in process of being emptied. May not go VA or FHA because of deferred maintenance. Newer roof on house & garages. Call for your appointment to see this charmer today!