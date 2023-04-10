Carefree living in this Sky Vista patio home built by Helgeson Homes. This is the last one on Sky Vista! Located in the convenient Silver Creek Estates. This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2 ½ bathrooms, living room, loft area and a 3 car garage. Home comes complete with landscaping and sprinklers. This designer home features 10-foot ceilings, soaring large windows, quartz countertops with a large open concept kitchen with walk in pantry. In floor radiant heat on the main floor. Two bedrooms on the main and two upstairs with full bath with tile and a loft area. Covered patio. Additional floor plans available including interactive floor plans can be found at helgesonhomes.com. Call agent for more details.