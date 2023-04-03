Incredible Views of Billings, Mountains and the Big Sky! Custom Brick home built to capitalize on views while relaxing or entertaining. This home perfectly maintained located on top of the Rims within city limits. Main level hosts vaulted & open living area, hardwood floors, stone gas fireplace, gourmet kitchen, casual & formal dining, recently updated master suite with soaking tub, large tiled shower, guest bedroom, office & laundry with many windows & doors leading to spacious covered deck with custom awnings. Lower walk out level offers a living room with custom tile gas fireplace, two bedrooms, bath & abundant storage then opens to patio, fire-pit & manicured yard. The immaculate oversized heated garage with epoxy flooring & work area will accommodate far more than 2 cars. Located close to desired trails, Zimmerman & Swords Park’s, medical corridor, colleges & airport.