Poised in a highly sought-after area, this architecturally designed residence boasts quality and craftmanship. The home captures breathtaking views of Billings Rims. Having been completely redesigned with an expansion in 1996, the grandeur of the outside is echoed inside with living spaces all oriented towards the outdoors. The home showcases a vaulted two-story great room with artistic wooden beams, floor-to-ceiling windows and double-sided fireplace. Spacious kitchen with pantry, formal dining room and additional seating area open onto a Zen- inspired deck. Sumptuous primary suite on main level includes full bath and dressing room with private deck. Two additional bedrooms with shared bath on upper floor. Basement includes family room, exercise room, bedroom, full bath and plenty of storage with access to the oversized 3 car garage.