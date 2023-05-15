Another beautiful Bruechert Custom Home (BCH) new construction in Mackenzie Meadows, near 56th and Neibauer. Bringing back ever so popular 4-level style home with primary bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms, and laundry room on upper. Main level has a front dining room or could be used as an office, large living room, and a kitchen with an eating area. Lower level has a family room with a gas fireplace and a patio door. Also on the lower level is the garage access, mud room, 4th bedroom and bathroom. Basement is unfinished, with room for additional living spaces, bedrooms, and a bathroom. 3 car attached garage on .47 acres.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $750,000
