Proposed New Construction by Ban Construction in The Nines Subdivision. Approx. 3100 sq. ft. home with 4 beds and 2.5 baths located on Lot 17, Block 2 at The Nines. This beautiful modern design home will have custom finishes. Meet with the builder and discuss what finishes you'd like to include. The options are endless. The Nines Subdivision will have a clubhouse, community pool, and basketball court. Great school district. Other lots available too. Pics are of a similar home and are subject to change.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $950,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Home with a View Bordering 640 Acres of State Land! Great Ranch style home with 360 degree views of the Beartooth Mountains, Crazy Mountains, …
This rare property has 5.52 Acres/ 240,451 square feet of land you could build something on with Direct I90 Visibility East and West as well a…
Alpine Basin is a new resort community in Red Lodge! Nestled in just minutes from town, these homes feature fine finishes, open floorplans &am…
Hard to find sizable horse property near town. 134+ acres with a beautifully crafted genuine log cabin in a very private setting about 2 miles…
ROOM FOR YOUR HORSES & DOGS! Never before on the market, this private 1913 Craftsman Home on 10 fenced acres has beautiful woodwork, built…