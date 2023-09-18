Custom reclaimed woods & design sets this unique quality constructed home apart from the rest. Spacious gourmet kitchen is the center of the home w/ several seating areas in all directions for entertaining. Double French doors open up to covered decks from both the front & rear of the home. Large windows bathe this home w/ natural light & take in the incredible mountain views that embrace every room. Irrigated producing hay meadows spread out before you w/ The Beartooths looming above. Large barn has many uses from horses to equipment storage & houses a greenhouse. This is a true gentleman's ranch. PRICE REDUCTION OF $225,000.
4 Bedroom Home in Bridger - $2,315,000
