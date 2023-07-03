Check out this large family home. Upper floor has 4 Bedrooms with 2 full Bathrooms and Laundry room. Main Floor has a 1/2 bath, large living room, Dining room and Eat in Kitchen. Lower level has a full bath, 1 non-egress basement bedroom, Large Family room and lots of storage. The home has beautiful interior wood trim! The back yard is fenced with a covered deck and enclosed room with a HOT TUB! Relax on the front covered porch in the evenings! This home has so much to offer.
4 Bedroom Home in Colstrip - $235,000
