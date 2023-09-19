Discover your dream lifestyle: 4-bed, 4-bath home, 20 acres of awe-inspiring 270-degree views. ICF exterior walls, a Loft made from Hand-Peeled Logs and a Port Orford Cedar Deck, it exudes rustic charm. Dual master bedrooms, Jacuzzi tub & steam shower in lower bath. Luxury living immersed in breathtaking nature! Hickory Kit cabinets. Granite countertops. Porcelain tile flooring on lower level & stay cozy with 5 zone Radiant Floor Heating. Enjoy endless hot water with On-Demand technology. Never worry about water shortages with the reliable 6600-gallon cistern potable water storage. Underground utilities, including fiber-optic cable. Fishing access, hunting opportunities, BLM & State Land, it's an outdoor enthusiast's haven. This property offers the perfect blend of modern amenities and natural wonders, making it a true paradise to call home. GPS location Reed Point, not Columbus.
4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $639,900
