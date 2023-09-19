One of the most beautiful and distinctive properties in the West Rosebud Valley with 700+' on the West Rosebud River. Well designed, quality built custom log home, 4700 sq ft, all on 28.5 acres and a 2 .5 acre pond included. Breathtaking mountain views, trout fishing in the pond and the river. Entertain family in the open kitchen, dining & living room. Lots of space for sleeping in the 4 large bedrooms. Attention to detail throughout the home to accommodate living, hobbies and efficiency. Patio off the front side of the house and covered deck with screened in porch on the back side. Oversized heated 3 car garage. Shop has concrete floors. Pond has a ground water rights certificate. Pump at the pond services the underground sprinklers. Property is wooded and open areas. Log garden shed. Hiking, hunting, fishing, skiing, horse back riding, ATV trails. A Rare Find!