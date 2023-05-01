Don't let the exterior fool you! Spend a day on the Big Horn River or enjoy a day at the Yellowtail Dam, then relax at your own home in the Big Horn Getaway. This 1978 mobile home has the original 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths with a living room with a wood burning stove, and a full kitchen dining room combination for your relaxation after a long day. Whether you looking for a place to get away, or for year-round living this home can fulfill your needs. The furniture staying is negotiable. The seller acknowledges the exterior needs work and is willing to negotiate. No lot rent, this sale includes the 3,180-square-foot lot.