This ranch style home touts 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms all on one level. Open beam living room and a very large family room and a spacious back yard. This home is on a cul-de-sac so no through traffic. In addition to the large, fenced, back yard, a patio area in the front yard provides a shady place in the evenings to relax and reflect on the day. This home is scheduled for new siding as well.
4 Bedroom Home in Hardin - $250,000
