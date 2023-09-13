Located in the heart of Laurel, this beautiful 2 story historic home features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, original hardwood floors and craftsman details. The kitchen opens up to a bright sunny dining room. The main level features a cozy den with a wood fireplace for those chilly winter nights. Laurel schools, theater, coffee shops, and cafes are all within easy walking distance. Addition w/ 2nd bath, not included in tax records. The fenced back yard is perfect for warm summer evenings and your furry friends! Call today to schedule an appointment!!
4 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $240,000
