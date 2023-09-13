Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home ON 4 CITY LOTS. There is an office, enclosed front porch, new flooring on main level, new dishwasher. Terrific 2 car garage with 24' x 30' car port, and single car garage with work area, paved parking for RV. Storage shed for additional refrigerators and freezer. Landscaped yard with a gazebo and a well for watering. Grapes and a plum tree. Great garden area. Need to view to appreciate everything. Agent is related to seller. Handicap ramp is not included and will not remain. MOTIVATED SELLER!
4 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $329,900
