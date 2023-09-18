If you're looking for your own piece of heaven, look no further! This 173-acre property has everything you could ever want especially if you're wanting to live where the deer, antelope and elk play! This large home is nestled down in and secluded among the trees, allowing for all the elbow room and privacy you would ever need. Spacious dining room, master suite and farm inspired kitchen that will make you want to bake a pie and ring the dinner bell for sure! Over 4300 sq feet of living space that includes 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living rooms, and a pantry big enough to handle all your canning and storage needs! Geothermal heating along with a gas fireplace and wood stove. 2 wells and a seasonal spring. 5 fenced pastures and several flat areas to harvest hay. Tons of potential for building your dream shop or barn and let's not forget about that garden you've always wanted!