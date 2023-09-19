If you're looking for a home that is over 4,000 sq feet in a secluded setting sitting on 8.98 acres just 15 minutes from the west end surrounded by trees and a huge shop? You found it. This beautiful log home is right off a paved road, just a short distance from the house that is tucked back into the treed setting. The main floor feels extremely open with vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light. The open kitchen is welcoming and flows with the dining area and living room well. There are laundry hookups both upstairs and downstairs with a huge mudroom right off the 2-car attached garage. Downstairs is a large living area with another bedroom, a large walk-in closet, and another full bath. There is a 30x50 shop that can house another 6 cars with an additional 30x30 barn area behind the shop. The surrounding area is about as peaceful, yet close to the city with multiple wells in area