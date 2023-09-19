If you're looking for a home that is over 4,000 sq feet in a secluded setting sitting on 8.98 acres just 15 minutes from the west end surrounded by trees and a huge shop? You found it. This beautiful log home is right off a paved road, just a short distance from the house that is tucked back into the treed setting. The main floor feels extremely open with vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light. The open kitchen is welcoming and flows with the dining area and living room well. There are laundry hookups both upstairs and downstairs with a huge mudroom right off the 2-car attached garage. Downstairs is a large living area with another bedroom, a large walk-in closet, and another full bath. There is a 30x50 shop that can house another 6 cars with an additional 30x30 barn area behind the shop. The surrounding area is about as peaceful, yet close to the city with multiple wells in area
4 Bedroom Home in Molt/Rapelje - $699,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome to the Broadway Bungalow. Located near the heart of Red Lodge, Montana. This delightful two bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow offers the …
Have you been looking for that little piece of Montana to call home? Farm? Raise Livestock? Raise a Family? Or, Build your Dream Home? The opp…
Double wide 3 Bedroom 2 Bath manufactured home in Shiloh Village Estates. Large Kitchen with Solid Surface Counters and Island opening to a sp…
Incredible one of a kind home w/a 12+-car shop/barndominium sitting on 6.6 acres located between Billings & Red Lodge. Home sits on Rock C…
Enjoy life in this charming, centrally located home. Recent updates include the kitchen featuring newer cabinets and appliances. The recently …