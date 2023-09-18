Exceedingly private and serene 145 acre estate tucked away in the hills close to Park City with views in every direction! The barn style home is simply stunning! The home features a large custom kitchen with butcher block island, living room with picture window views of the the Beartooth Mountains, primary suite with 2 attached bathrooms and closets, butler's pantry with room for your extra fridge and freezer, custom woodwork and doors, 2 offices, as well as 2 bedrooms, full bath, and sitting area upstairs. Plus more! The home is incredibly energy efficient (Spray foam insulated with bats over top) with 2 heat pumps for heat and a/c. The 44x60 shop provides ample space for parking and working and also RV hookups and a guest apartment. Full RV hookup outside as well. The 145 acres is a mix of grazing, farm ground, and pine covers rims and draws. The most beautiful property on the market!