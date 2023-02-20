Under construction. Walk into bright and sunny home that with main floor master and utilities. Vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace, large dining area with sliding doors to a covered patio The kitchen features and island and nice cabinet package. High definition laminate counter Bonus/bedroom upper level. Master suite with large walk in closet and tiled shower. Two additional bedrooms on the opposite side of the home. The upper bedroom (or bonus room) adds flex space. Oversized triple garage. Landscaped around the front and immediate area of the house (not the whole lot). The lot accommodates an area for future shop.Call agents for detail. Some variations made from plans. Photos (to follow)from previous builds of similar plan that reflects the interior finishes.Taxes estimated until assessed.Plan rendering to follow.
4 Bedroom Home in Park City - $563,900
