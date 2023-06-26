They don't make any more land! This home, with its surroundings, is truly heaven on earth. This Montana masterpiece is nestled with a private pond and 15+ acres of West Fork creek frontage. Majestic views of Bear Tooth Mountains & Wapiti Valley with the sound of the creek. This majestic Montana custom home and it’s own road and well-appointed features. 4 bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms, 5 fireplaces, 4 decks and 1001 breathtaking views. The fabulous master bedroom includes a wood burning fireplace, on suite bathroom, huge, jetted tub aside your personal private fireplace, custom tiled shower, separate steam shower & private deck. A cook's dream kitchen with a double oven, pot filler over a 6 burner “Wolf” gas stove, custom cabinets & granite tops. The heated oversized five car garage has room for your toys. (Air BNB friendly property.) Being sold fully furnished. Check out the video tour!