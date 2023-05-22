A 2019 custom built home in the coveted Remington Ranch Subdivision in Red Lodge. Located at the foothills of Beartooth mountains, this beautiful four bedroom, 2 bath home is sure to delight. Wake up to the incredible sights of deer, elk and other wildlife and the breathtaking views of the Beartooth Mountains and Mt. Maurice. This home is a must see with all of the charming details and open floor plan. Located just 8.2 miles from Red Lodge Ski Resort, 1.2 miles to the Red Lodge Golf Course and minutes from hiking trails, rock creek, and camping sites. This home is sure to make your Montana real estate dreams come true.