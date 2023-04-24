A 2019 custom built home in the coveted Remington Ranch Subdivision in Red Lodge. Located at the foothills of Beartooth mountains, this beautiful four bedroom, 2 bath home is sure to delight. Wake up to the incredible sights of deer, elk and other wildlife and the breathtaking views of the Beartooth Mountains and Mt. Maurice. This home is a must see with all of the charming details and open floor plan. Located just 8.2 miles from Red Lodge Ski Resort, 1.2 miles to the Red Lodge Golf Course and minutes from hiking trails, rock creek, and camping sites. This home is sure to make your Montana real estate dreams come true.
4 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $710,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Great Townhome in a desirable location. All in one level. HOA covers lawn care, sprinklers, snow removal, exterior maintenance, insurance, wat…
Step into your custom-built Montana dream home with big sky views. Majestic and designed to meld with the land, the ingenious layout of this P…
This amazing 2024 SQ/FT 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sets on 5 acres and has plenty of room for pets and chickens. The property offers plenty of pri…
This is a MUST SEE! Don't miss this charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home located just 2 blocks from the hospital. This lovely home features spacious…
Nestled in the Historic & Scenic rolling pine hills of Southeastern Montana, this 40 acre site has been graciously offered to its past gue…