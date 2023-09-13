Great Location and opportunity live and work in this residential/commercial building. You can own a piece of Roundup's history. This building was the former American Theatre. There are two possible commercial space on the front of the building with separate entrances. Between the house and the commercial spaces is an Oversized two car garage and workshop with ample storage. The house has been very well maintained and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main level. Upstairs there are two additional bedrooms with a huge walk-in closet. The master boosts an ensuite bathrooms with a clawfoot bathtub. This property would be a smart investment with multiple possibilities!
4 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Incredible one of a kind home w/a 12+-car shop/barndominium sitting on 6.6 acres located between Billings & Red Lodge. Home sits on Rock C…
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…
Amazing Country Home. Featuring 5 Bedrms, 3 Baths, Family Room, 4 car Attached Garage. This home has been completely remodeled and is ready fo…
Welcome to country living in this one level home on 1.79 acres! Located in Pine Rock Subdivision...this home has elbow room to add a shop. Spa…