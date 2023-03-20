Welcome home! This expansive, custom built home and beautiful grounds will accommodate multiple uses. New roof in fall 2021! The sprawling rancher boasts 3 beds / 2 baths upstairs, with en suite master, 1 bed (non-egress) 1 bath in basement and sits on this multi-parcel property that is almost 2 acres with a pond, green lawns and lots of shade trees. A spacious sun room with skylights and a large space that was used as a retail pottery business are attached to the home. Heat is dual source wood furnace and propane that tie in to forced air system. In addition to the 45x24 oversized garage, there's a 60x25 shop, a large barn, garden shed, and even a site for an above ground pool with converted camper pool house! Plenty of room for all types of work and play. Nestled in the small community of Klein, just 4.5 miles south of Roundup, Montana.
4 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $375,000
