Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom and 2 bath home. House features lots of cupboard and counter space in kitchen and utility room. Bonus sink/garbage desposal on island in kitchen. Amazing lighting and hardwood floors throughout bedrooms and living room. Plenty of closet space. 35+/- acres of wooded property. Detached garage includes mancave and work room inside. Outdoor buildings include barn and big Quonset hut with doors on both ends. Wildlife roam the property Excellent access off county road, school bus route approx 3.81 miles pff hiway. This is an excellent well kept property that anyone would love to have. For more information call Susie @ 406-323-2403 or 406-320--0155.