This is your opportunity to have one of the best views inside the town of Roundup. The house is to either rip down or take on the challenge to remodel and turn it into better than its former glory. It is located on the end of a dead end street. The city of Billings is just a 45 minute drive from Roundup and is the biggest city in Montana. Come check out this property!!
4 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $80,000
