This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor. The large windows throughout flood the rooms with natural light. Prepare to be inspired in the beautiful kitchen, complete with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, a commercial gas stove, and a farm-style copper sink. Plenty of cupboard space with soft close doors ensures a clutter-free and organized experience. Adjacent to the kitchen, you'll find a spacious dining room. The family room is a cozy retreat, boasting a wood stove for those chilly evenings. With a two-season sun porch, featuring a hot tub and an array of windows that bring the outdoors in, providing the perfect space for relaxation and rejuvenation. The basement is a standalone apartment with 2 bedrooms (one non-egress), an updated tiled bathroom, laundry area, and kitchen. Situated on a 12,000 square foot lot with underground sprinklers and RV hookups. In addition, there is a carport and an attached workshop.