Hilltop Retreat on 10+ acres, adjacent to BLM state land w/ sweeping views and plenty of wildlife. Just 3 min to acclaimed Lockwood schools, 10 min to downtown, medical corridor. Custom built w/ real river rock accents, steel siding, 50 yr roof, knotty alder doors, & radiant floor heat. You'll love the covered patio w/ pine ceilings, porcelain tile, electric shades, room for hot tub, sliding glass doors. Adds to the living space year round w/ use of heat towers. Open floorplan w/ views from every window. ADA stairlift & elevator lift off deck make home handicap accessible. Walk-out basement w/ large bar, second covered patio. Two beautiful fireplaces w/ real river rock. Dream shop (45x88) w/ radiant floor heat, wood stove, office, and toilet. Land is fenced. Horse corral. Excellent, high-producing well. Laundry room sf (240) is not included in main floor. Detailed amenity list attached.