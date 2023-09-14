Hilltop Retreat on 10+ acres, adjacent to BLM state land w/ sweeping views and plenty of wildlife. Just 3 min to acclaimed Lockwood schools, 10 min to downtown, medical corridor. Custom built w/ real river rock accents, steel siding, 50 yr roof, knotty alder doors, & radiant floor heat. You'll love the covered patio w/ pine ceilings, porcelain tile, electric shades, room for hot tub, sliding glass doors. Adds to the living space year round w/ use of heat towers. Open floorplan w/ views from every window. ADA stairlift & elevator lift off deck make home handicap accessible. Walk-out basement w/ large bar, second covered patio. Two beautiful fireplaces w/ real river rock. Dream shop (45x88) w/ radiant floor heat, wood stove, office, and toilet. Land is fenced. Horse corral. Excellent, high-producing well. Laundry room sf (240) is not included in main floor. Detailed amenity list attached.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,050,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Incredible one of a kind home w/a 12+-car shop/barndominium sitting on 6.6 acres located between Billings & Red Lodge. Home sits on Rock C…
Welcome to the Broadway Bungalow. Located near the heart of Red Lodge, Montana. This delightful two bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow offers the …
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…
Enjoy life in this charming, centrally located home. Recent updates include the kitchen featuring newer cabinets and appliances. The recently …
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…