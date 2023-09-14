Original 1960s Contemporary style home. Five bedrooms - four have en-suite bathrooms. Property has independent one-bed apartment with own entrance. Property sits on city park with views over Billings and 3 mountain ranges. Two bedrooms have private decks, one with hot tub. Two kitchens, two laundry rooms. Main floor kitchen has two dishwashers. Two gas fireplaces. Great views all round, including rimrock and 3 mountain ranges. Main/master bedroom on has a dressing room, full bathroom with jetted tub and separate shower. Second bedroom on upper level has bathroom and bonus room for study/fitness room/non-conforming bedroom. Lower level apartment has one bedroom, full bathroom, living/dining room, kitchen and office corner. French doors onto private patio and yard with shed. Insulated garage. Home sits on a city park. Lower apartment could be rental or home for elderly parent/s.