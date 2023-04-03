Amazing attention to detail in this Chic Brown Builders Parade home in Black Rock Estates! 3’ entry doors lead you into 4616 ft of sophisticated, contemporary styling throughout. Bright, open concept main living area that boasts 12 ft. vaulted ceilings, engineered hardwood floors, recessed lights & gas fireplace. Sleek kitchen offers luxurious quartz ctps, acrylic cabinets, Bosch appliances, 10 ft island w/prep sink & lots of storage. Dining area w/hutch. Walk-in pantry. Master suite w/9ft tray ceiling has immaculate en-suite w/zero entry tile shower & soaker tub. 2 addtl bdrms on main floor w/Jack & Jill suite between. Tiled laundry room. Lower level has ample space w/family room, rec area w/wet bar, theatre room, 2 spacious bdrms, full bath w/tile shower & second laundry. Attached fully finished 6 car, 4-door garage w/gas heater plus additional parking and 16 x 10 shed w/overhead door.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This beautifully renovated home is conveniently located in the heart of the Billings. You'll love the easy flow from living room to dining roo…
Looking for a well maintained home with lots of space to spread out? This is the home for you! This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths and i…
Take a look inside this 1913 Craftsman Home on 10 fenced acres with so much beautiful handcrafted woodwork, built in maple buffet, dining room…
Bring your dream business! Commercial possibilities for RV park, greenhouse and more with county approval. Over 15 acres, ditch rights, and ir…
Country living in city setting with this 2007 Brown Builders home on 0.5-acre lot in desirable Granite Park Sub. Original owners have never ha…