Amazing attention to detail in this Chic Brown Builders Parade home in Black Rock Estates! 3’ entry doors lead you into 4616 ft of sophisticated, contemporary styling throughout. Bright, open concept main living area that boasts 12 ft. vaulted ceilings, engineered hardwood floors, recessed lights & gas fireplace. Sleek kitchen offers luxurious quartz ctps, acrylic cabinets, Bosch appliances, 10 ft island w/prep sink & lots of storage. Dining area w/hutch. Walk-in pantry. Master suite w/9ft tray ceiling has immaculate en-suite w/zero entry tile shower & soaker tub. 2 addtl bdrms on main floor w/Jack & Jill suite between. Tiled laundry room. Lower level has ample space w/family room, rec area w/wet bar, theatre room, 2 spacious bdrms, full bath w/tile shower & second laundry. Attached fully finished 6 car, 4-door garage w/gas heater plus additional parking and 16 x 10 shed w/overhead door.