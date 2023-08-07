A true work of art nestled on corner lot in Ironwood Estates. Exquisite 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home. Beautiful chef’s dream kitchen with curved island perfect for entertaining guests. The main level offers a spacious dining area that seamlessly flows into living room, creating an open-concept layout. Large windows with abundant natural light, highlighting the architectural arches that add a touch of elegance to the home. Massive master suite walk in shower, soaker tub & double sinks. Lower level family room with built-in entertainment center, gas fireplace and wet bar. Outdoor living w/covered maintenance-free deck features fire pit, deck heaters, built-in smoker and BBQ. Lower level patio with hot tub. Three-car garage is equipped with heating/air conditioning. This home offers a perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and functionality.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,249,000
