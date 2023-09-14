Stunning, thoughtfully designed, custom home on 1.1 acres. 5,080 sf home allow for spacious bedrooms, living and recreation without sacrificing desired amenities. OS Htd 3 car attached garage, & 40'x50' shop - parking for all the toys. 20+gpm well & 11.4Kw solar system provide sustaining "off-grid" oasis lifestyle. Close proximity amenities of being just outside city zoning. Custom-crafted hardwood cabinets, quartz countertops, walk-in pantry, barn doors, locker/mud-room, and large double set laundry room, are aesthetically pleasing with optimal function. Primary suite designed to be comforting and stress-relieving with free-standing soaking tub, water closet, oversized double shower, and walk-in closet/dressing room. Oversights from previous build are corrected with 3-zone HVAC with bacteria/virus rated air purifier & dual 50-gal water heaters with recirculation = instant hot water.