1 owner modern home built by Eaton and Yost. Private upscale community, NO HOA dues. 1.4 acre manicured lot with addl parking. Main level features a large & open kitchen perfect for entertaining. A double kitchen island with bright white quartz countertops, and upscale appliances. Butlers pantry, upper and lower laundry. Kitchen flows into a covered back patio, and built-in outdoor kitchen complete with gas cooktop, BBQ, and pizza oven. Bar seating for outdoor entertaining, gas firepit, & hot tub hookup- wired for sound! Main level has primary bedroom with double sinks & quartz counters, jetted tub, tiled shower, & oversized master closet. Another en-suite bedroom perfect for a guest & a office with custom cabinets & gas fireplace. Lower level has movie room w/ projector & screen, 3 beds, bar area, ample space for everyone! Radiant floor heat throughout, including garage!