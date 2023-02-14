Nestled on over an acre at the base of the Rims, you are sure to enjoy going home to this elegantly finished custom home with resort-like outdoor entertainment area. The finish carpentry offers a blend of rich and rare woods that give each room a unique personality. Vaulted living room with gas fireplace and hardwood floors opens to a balcony overlooking the tennis/pickle ball court, adjoining pool, "snack shack" w/ full kitchen, and pool house with his/her baths. Extraordinary master suite with fireplace adjoins a private hot tub room. Kitchen complete with roll out pantry shelves, granite tops, frameless cherrywood cabinetry, and conveniently located elevator from the lower level. Lower level "alibi room" with wood fireplace and wet bar walks out to the deck overlooking the city.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,600,000
