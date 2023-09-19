Private resort home nestled on the rims of Alkali Creek on 4.39 wooded acres with breathtaking views from every angle to include sunsets and sunrises. Enjoy the natural beauty and abundant wildlife while soaking in your heated pool. This sanctuary is just minutes from hospitals and shopping, but you feel removed from city life as you meander through this landscaped masterpiece. Multiple rooms to entertain in and enjoy as well as a main level master suite that you never want to leave. Home also features vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows and multiple patio door to enjoy the outdoors. Pictures represent only a small portion of what the over 7800 square feet home has to offer. (Additional amenities included: car lift to accommodate 4 cars, steam bath, large wet bar, large area for game tables) (Negotiable: fountain, hot tub, some furniture)
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,725,000
