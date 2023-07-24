Rare 10 acre estate minutes from Billings! Gated entrance to dynamic home, guest house & location! Entertain/relax on multi-level decks with outdoor kitchen, various seating, eating areas highlighted with lights, awnings, overlooking pool and firepit. Main floor offers spacious open living area with wood accents, valuable Lyndon Pomeroy custom art over 2 wood stoves, gourmet kitchen, butler’s pantry, large dining, sun-room, screened-in porch with rock fireplace, bath, bedroom and bonus room for office. Upper level hosts large primary suite with fireplace & spa bath, added suite plus 2 bedrooms/ bath. Guest house has living area, kitchen, bath, bedroom loft, lower gym 2 car garage/shop. Enjoy the rare spectacular views of adjacent rims, hillside and terraced gardens and the rare peaceful setting near popular biking/running route, Phipps Park & Yellowstone Country Club!