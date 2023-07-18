Want to live in the Country but don't like gravel roads? This Exquisite Custom Home has it all!! Tastefully designed with expansive views nestled on top of Forest Hills Dr in Emerald Hills. Just 15 min from all major Hospitals, Airport and Downtown Billings. Entry features 16' vaulted ceilings and huge windows. Bring your horses or anything your dreams are made of with 18+ acres with zero restrictions and no covenants. This home is meant to please with all the amenities a person could want. Complete with 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. Fully fenced and crossed fenced for pasturing horses, Riding Arena with Stadium Lighting. 3 Nelson Automate Waterers and top of the line five-star Shop/Barn. Fully Insulated and Heated w/Wash Bay, 4 Custom-Built Heavy-Duty Stalls and a Foaling Stall, Surround Sound, LED Lighting, Tack Room/Lounge. Private Custom Home Office. ONE-OF-A-KIND DREAM HOME