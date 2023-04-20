Step into your custom-built Montana dream home with big sky views. Majestic and designed to meld with the land, the ingenious layout of this Parade home creates space for both family & entertaining. Earthy elements—water, fire, wood & iron—plus a plethora of natural light give this home warmth and depth. Seamless transitions from inside-to-outside continue the comfortable atmosphere. On the main level, a massive fireplace and open living/dining/kitchen separate the master wing from the 3 additional bedrooms, each with an en-suite and outdoor access. The lower level entertains with home theater, custom-designed wine cellar, massive bar and open access to expansive outdoor kitchen, spa & salt-water pool. Subtle extras like elevator, RO system, generator & zoned HVAC ensure comfort and ease. Located away from city lights, this opulent oasis beckons.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $2,345,000
