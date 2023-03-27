Step into your custom-built Montana dream home with big sky views. Majestic and designed to meld with the land, the ingenious layout of this Parade home creates space for both family & entertaining. Earthy elements—water, fire, wood & iron—plus a plethora of natural light give this home warmth and depth. Seamless transitions from inside-to-outside continue the comfortable atmosphere. On the main level, a massive fireplace and open living/dining/kitchen separate the master wing from the 3 additional bedrooms, each with an en-suite and outdoor access. The lower level entertains with home theater, custom-designed wine cellar, massive bar and open access to expansive outdoor kitchen, spa & salt-water pool. Subtle extras like elevator, RO system, generator & zoned HVAC ensure comfort and ease. Located away from city lights, this opulent oasis beckons.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $2,445,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Announcing the launch of Alpine Basin; a new resort community in Red Lodge! Nestled in just minutes from town, these homes feature fine finish…
Welcome home! This expansive, custom built home and beautiful grounds will accommodate multiple uses. New roof in fall 2021! The sprawling ran…
Nestled in the Historic & Scenic rolling pine hills of Southeastern Montana, this 40 acre site has been graciously offered to its past gue…
The West Fork is an excellent opportunity nestled away in the foothills of the Big Snowy Mountains. The valley is quiet, private, and relative…
Enjoy country living, beautiful sunsets, wildlife, and stars in the night sky at this peaceful 10-Acre Montana property. Raise chickens or oth…