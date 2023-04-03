Just minutes from Billings in the Wagon Wheel subdivision. Views of Hidden Lake and natural bluffs right out the front door. Plus a second lot! Eligible for Rural Development financing. Steel siding is a plus! Three bedrooms on the main, and two more in the basement (non-egress). Main floor laundry. Covered deck with built in seating right off the back. Attached garage, so just come inside from the garage - no traipsing through the snow with your groceries. And there's a wood stove in the garage too. Seller requests one hour notice to show. Ring doorbell recording equipment. Contingent upon Seller identifying suitable housing. Accepted Contingent offer - 48 Hour Right of First Refusal.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $350,000
