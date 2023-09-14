OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 9/9/23 - 1:30 - 3 pm Centrally located rancher near parks, schools & shopping. The spacious 5 bedroom/2.5 bath home is surrounded by mature trees, on a corner lot. So much room to spread out in the sprawling floor plan; offering 4 bedrooms- including a primary with ensuite bathroom, hall bath w/double sink, living room w/gas fireplace, dining area and updated kitchen & eating area. The kitchen has a gas stove, oven, Advantium(2022), fridge(2020), dishwasher, Corian counters, cabinets with additional organizers built in, undercabinet lighting and peninsula seating. Downstairs a family room, roomy laundry room w/storage and folding area(washer/dryer stays), half bathroom, 5th bedroom (egress) and bonus room. Outside enjoy a new carport, fully fenced backyard, front and back deck & new storage shed. The solar panels on the roof will keep your electric bill to a minimum.