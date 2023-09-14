Wonderful ranch style home in Lockwood. This home features 5 beds with 2 1/2 baths and over 2500 sq ft so the whole family can spread out. Make the backyard your oasis with an enclosed patio with hot tub hookups, outside built-in BBQ and and a pond feature in the backyard. Downstairs you will find a second living room with a cozy wood burning fireplace as well as a bar for all your entertaining needs. Schedule a showing today with your agent or call 406-694-8496.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $370,000
